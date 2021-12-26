‘I wanted to thank you all’: Alec Baldwin thanks supporters

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 10:40 pm
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, recently took to social media to thank his fans for all of the love and well wishes he’s received during his difficult time.

Alec shared a video message on his Instagram in which he said, “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement.”

I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful to them.

“I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it’ll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don’t think about that.

I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I’m really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it‘s been very difficult.

Before concluding he added, “Whatever holiday you’re celebrating, happy holidays to everybody. I hope that you’re as lucky as I am in one department, that you’re home with your family; I’m home with my family.

 

