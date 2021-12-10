“I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” says Olivia Wilde
American actor and director Olivia Wilde is said to be “happier now than ever before” amid suspicions of her ongoing romance with Harry Styles.
Despite remaining in the public eye for the length of their relationship, the pair has yet to make a public declaration or go social media official.
The only interview the singer has given about her burgeoning affair was with Vogue US. She admitted, “I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.“
“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. She even went as far as to tell the interviewer before concluding. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” the 37-year-old said.
