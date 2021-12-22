Imran Abbas expresses his gratitude to family and friends
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas posted a heartfelt letter and expressed his gratitude to family, friends, and fans for supporting him and checking up on him during his hard time navigating through grief and loss as he lost his mother last week.
Turning to Instgaram, the Khuda or Muhabbat star wrote, “A heartfelt thank you and lots of gratitude to each one of you for being there; your messages of condolence, for reciting Fateha for my mother/parents, for visiting me, for all the messages and posts and for keeping a constant check on me, ensuring I’m not alone.”
View this post on Instagram
“I wish I could reply to each one of you personally but this seems impossible at the moment. I’ll always be thankful to my friends who proved their true friendship in this most difficult time of my life. May God bless you all,” he continued.
Earlier, Abbas shared the devastating news of his mother’s passing in a heartfelt post on social media.
View this post on Instagram
