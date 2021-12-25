In Pictures: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly look stunning at Mariam Ansari’s reception

Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are serving major couple goals since they made things official in an intimate engagement ceremony.

Saboor and Ali are the new celebrity couple on the block and often treat netizens with their PDA-filled pictures and videos on social media.

The stars kept fans indulged with their loved-up poses at Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari’s wedding festivities. Her brother Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside his fiancé, Saboor.

However, the latest photos from the Romeo Weds Heer star’s reception with Owais Khan are grabbing the attention of the netizens and fans.

The first picture showed Mariam Ansari sitting on the stage, all smiling with her husband, brother and sister-in-law.

In another picture doing rounds all over the internet, Saboor and Ali posed together and left fans gushing over them.

The Rang Mahal actor vaunted his looks in a formal getup donning a grey suit attire. Whereas, the actress opted for a gorgeous sleeve-less saree.