In Pictures: Ali Ansari, Saboor Aly look stunning at Mariam Ansari’s reception
Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are serving major couple goals since they made things official in an intimate engagement ceremony.
Saboor and Ali are the new celebrity couple on the block and often treat netizens with their PDA-filled pictures and videos on social media.
The stars kept fans indulged with their loved-up poses at Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari’s wedding festivities. Her brother Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside his fiancé, Saboor.
However, the latest photos from the Romeo Weds Heer star’s reception with Owais Khan are grabbing the attention of the netizens and fans.
The first picture showed Mariam Ansari sitting on the stage, all smiling with her husband, brother and sister-in-law.
In another picture doing rounds all over the internet, Saboor and Ali posed together and left fans gushing over them.
The Rang Mahal actor vaunted his looks in a formal getup donning a grey suit attire. Whereas, the actress opted for a gorgeous sleeve-less saree.
Earlier, before exchanging rings with Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.
She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”
She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”
Also Read: Ali Ansari just can’t get over his ladylove Saboor Aly’s acting skills
