Iqra Aziz looks gorgeous In a Black Attire

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 07:38 pm
Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz, with her wardrobe choices, always sets new style goals. Shalwar Kameez is an integral element of Pakistani ethnic clothing and Iqra Aziz knows very well how to carry ethnic wear gracefully.

From prints, colors, textures, iqra owns her fashion. From bodycon dresses and flouncy dresses to gowns, classic sarees to salwar kameez, Iqra Aziz nails all her looks. As far as her wardrobe is concerned, she brings in a sense of originality and immense grace.

In the recent photo-shoot Iqra opted for charcoal black wear with floral embroidered patterns and organza sleeves.

