Iqra Aziz officially introduces 5-month old Kabir to her fans

Acclaimed actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared the first-ever picture of her baby son and left fans gushing over him.

Taking to Instagram, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet, who had welcomed her son with hubby Yasir Hussain, gives fans a glimpse of her bundle of joy, as Kabir turns 5-months-old today.

“Meet #kabirhussain. Our hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All. Happy 5months my baby boy.”

The actress kept her little one hidden from the paps and social media since he was born. However, the latest snap of Kabir Hussain laying in a beautiful casket received a plethora of adorable comments and prayers.

Take A Look:

Earlier, the actress had shared her feelings after her son Kabir’s birth. In an adorable post on Instagram, she had shared her emotional feelings while holding her son for the first time.

She captioned the post as, “Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah.”

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 even though they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the awards function the same year.