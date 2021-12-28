Iqra Aziz pens heartfelt note with throwback video, hints second child
Showbiz’s beloved couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple penned a touching anniversary note to each other on Instagram.
The Suno Chanda actress shared a cute throwback video from her Mayoun ceremony and wrote, “Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and… I’ll come back you can stay there.” Responding to Yasir’s comment on wanting more kids, she wrote, “I pray for our better and loving future and most importantly our growing family.”
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Yasir Hussian also sent love to his wife through a sweet anniversary note to mark their second wedding anniversary. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary, my beloved. You’re a magician. You’ve given me all kinds of happiness. You’ve filled my house with colours and brightened my life – of course with how loud you are.”
View this post on Instagram
Fellow celebrities and fans sent love and best wishes to the couple in the comment section.
The duo welcomed their baby boy Kabir Hussain on 23rd July this year.
Read More
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming video sets internet on fire
Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, she had shared...
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as...
Who are the most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021?
Most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021: Modeling has evolved beyond runways and...
Ananya Panday's night out with her rumored boyfriend Ishaan
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
Mahershala Ali finally made his lead debut with ‘Swan Song’.
Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, has finally found the ideal project...