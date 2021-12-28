Iqra Aziz pens heartfelt note with throwback video, hints second child 

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 09:52 pm
Showbiz’s beloved couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple penned a touching anniversary note to each other on Instagram.

The Suno Chanda actress shared a cute throwback video from her Mayoun ceremony and wrote, “Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon andI’ll come back you can stay there.” Responding to Yasir’s comment on wanting more kids, she wrote, “I pray for our better and loving future and most importantly our growing family.”

 

On the other hand, Yasir Hussian also sent love to his wife through a sweet anniversary note to mark their second wedding anniversary. He wrote, “Happy Anniversary, my beloved. You’re a magician. You’ve given me all kinds of happiness. You’ve filled my house with colours and brightened my life – of course with how loud you are.”

 

Fellow celebrities and fans sent love and best wishes to the couple in the comment section.

The duo welcomed their baby boy Kabir Hussain on 23rd July this year.

