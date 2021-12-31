Iqra Aziz wishes Happy New Year with adorable family picture!

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared the first-ever family picture with son Kabir Hussian and husband Yasir Hussain to wish a Happy New Year to everyone and left fans gushing over him.

“Happy New Year everyone🌟 #inadvance,’ Iqra captioned the post.

Since Kabir’s birth, the actress has kept her son away from social media. However, the most recent photo of Kabir Hussain along with his mom and dad drew a slew of heartfelt remarks and prayers and received loving comments in no time.

In the picture, little Kabir can be seen donning the same sleeping suit as his mom and dad, featuring so many tiny mickey mouse on it.

