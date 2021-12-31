Iqra Aziz wishes Happy New Year with adorable family picture!
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared the first-ever family picture with son Kabir Hussian and husband Yasir Hussain to wish a Happy New Year to everyone and left fans gushing over him.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
“Happy New Year everyone🌟 #inadvance,’ Iqra captioned the post.
Since Kabir’s birth, the actress has kept her son away from social media. However, the most recent photo of Kabir Hussain along with his mom and dad drew a slew of heartfelt remarks and prayers and received loving comments in no time.
In the picture, little Kabir can be seen donning the same sleeping suit as his mom and dad, featuring so many tiny mickey mouse on it.
Read More
Spider-Man's writer reveal Tom Holland's relationship with Loki
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a network of interconnected films (and, more...
Maya Ali all set to enter new chapter of year 2022 with a bright smile
Actress Maya Ali, who has groomed herself a lot with her sassy...
Khloe Kardashian welcomes the new year, taking a dig at Tristan Thompson
New year's wishes are in full swing, everyone especially the celebrities are...
Shilpa Shetty got emotional while greeting 2022
As this is officially the last day of the year 2021, people...
Priyanka Chopra looks STUNNING in satin slip dress
When it comes to laid-back fashionistas, Priyanka Chopra is at the top...