Ira Khan shares first-ever picture with beau & dad together

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has officially introduced her beau Nupur Shikhare to her dad on the occasion of Christmas.

Ira Khan took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her family and boyfriend. “Happy Christmas eve-eve,” the post read.

In the picture, the star kid, her cousin Smritee, Nupur and Aamir can be seen all smiling as they pose for the photo.

This is the first time Ira shared the photos of her boyfriend and dad Aamir Khan together.

To note, Ira and Nupur have been dating each other for a while now. The couple is often seen sharing mushy posts for each other and treat fans with their adorable bond.