Is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari getting married?

People are constantly interested in what is going on in the lives of our leaders, aside from being interested in the twists and turns of current political situations.

People are curious about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s wedding plans, among other things.

And it appears that Sindh’s Agriculture Minister, Manzoor Wassan, has found the answer to the million-dollar issue.

Wassan stated at a news conference in Karachi, “Bilawal will get married in 2022 or 2023 after he becomes the prime minister of Pakistan.”

“PM Imran Khan will not get to form a government now. He will become the Gorbachev [former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev] of Pakistan,” Wasan said.

“The federal government wants injustice by creating a crisis in Sindh.”

“Don’t know what enmity PM Imran Khan has with Sindh that the province is not being given its share of fertiliser after wheat and sugar shortage,” he added.