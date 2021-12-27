Is Britney Spears being controlled?

During her tours, Britney Spears is said to control every move she has ever made during the concert. But is it true? Dancer Anthony Garza says otherwise.

This information was brought to light by Spears’ former backup dancer Anthony Garza, who broke his silence in a new Instagram post.

Garza described the “tea” in the post, saying, “We were instructed from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication with Britney to a minimum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GARZA🇲🇽🇺🇸👽 (@anthonybabygarza)

He went on to say, “‘If Britney asks if you have plans, you don’t,’ they said. You can’t go anywhere if Britney wants you to.'”

Furthermore, “Britney’s brother informed us that her arrangements had been canceled and that she would be spending the evening with her family, and that if Britney called, she would not answer. We didn’t show there, we didn’t respond, and Britney was left alone at home.”

During that moment, “She was enraged, yelling at her brother things like, “You can’t control me,” and so on. Her brother was forced to apologize to us by her.”