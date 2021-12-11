Isabelle Kaif Katrina Kaif’s Sister Share Pics From Actress And Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi Ceremony

Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Pics: After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. As per the report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.

Soon after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from their haldi ceremony, more inside pictures have surfaced shared by their family members and friends on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif shared picture of herself as she applied turmeric on Vicky’s face. She captioned the post, “Full fun and joy my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much.”

Katrina Kaid and Vicky Kaushal also shared photos of having great time with her family and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal at her haldi ceremony.

They wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.(Thankful. Patience. Happiness)”

In the photos, we can see a completely smitten Katrina and Vicky smothering each other with Haldi and love.

