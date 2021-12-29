Isabelle Kaif shares UNSEEN Photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal- haldi ceremony

The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood this year. On December 9, the pair, who had been dating for some time, exchanged nuptial vows in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina have provided fans gorgeous photos from their dream wedding, despite the fact that it was a small affair. Now, Katrina’s sister Isabelle has taken to social media to share some never-before-seen photos from Vicky and Katrina’s haldi ceremony.

Isabelle was clicked smiling with her sisters, who appeared to be enthralled with Indian culture. While the majority of her sisters were dressed in yellow, two of them had chosen a white costume with a maroon accent. Isabelle, in her yellow saree with a golden border, was a sight to behold. Despite the fact that Katrina wasn’t there, it was clear that the ladies were having a great time at this spectacular Indian wedding. “Memories,” Isabelle captioned it, accompanied with yellow heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are savouring every moment of their marriage. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has been posting photos from her honeymoon as well as her post-wedding traditions on social media. That’s not everything. The newlyweds sparked a social media frenzy when they uploaded a lovely photo of themselves on Christmas.