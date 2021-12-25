Jannat Mirza’s latest dance video sets the internet on fire

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 08:36 pm
Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza’s latest dance video sets the internet on fire

Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 15 million followers on Tik Tok, She has 2.5m followers on her Instagram account. The TikTok star has a reputation of enthralling millions of admirers by continually engaging them by posting images from her professional and personal life.

This time, the TikTok star shared a dance video on her Instagram account, in which she danced without caring that she is being recorded.

Have a look at her dance video:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannat Mirza 🦋 (@jannatmirza_)

Read More

12 hours ago
5 effective tips to keep your skin perfect through winters

Danya Ali Yes, you’ve heard it right, a lukewarm shower and hot...
12 hours ago
Top Red carpet looks of this year

When it comes to red carpet events, fashion is paramount. This post-pandemic...
12 hours ago
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn

Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and each designer...
12 hours ago
The show must (not) go on

The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...
11 hours ago
The Final Act

Afzal from Pyarey Afzal We were so invested in Afzal and Farah’s...
11 hours ago
Iconic character portrayals we witnessed on TV

There are stars, and then there are actors. There are clichéd drama...