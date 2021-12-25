Jannat Mirza’s latest dance video sets the internet on fire
Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, has recently reached 15 million followers on Tik Tok, She has 2.5m followers on her Instagram account. The TikTok star has a reputation of enthralling millions of admirers by continually engaging them by posting images from her professional and personal life.
This time, the TikTok star shared a dance video on her Instagram account, in which she danced without caring that she is being recorded.
Have a look at her dance video:
View this post on Instagram
