First look of Jemima Khan’s film is out now!

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 06:31 pm

Jemima Khan’s cross-cultural love comedy, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, will make you feel like you’re at a desi wedding.

Read more: Jemima Goldsmith declares Sajal Aly a South Asian screen legend

The film made headlines in Pakistan after rumors surfaced that Sajal Aly had been cast in the film. They were verified after Sajal shared images from the set with Jemima Khan earlier this year.

Sajal, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shahzad Latif feature in the film. The romantic comedy is being directed by Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The first look from the film was released by Studio Canal UK on Thursday. It depicts a man wearing a white kurta and a woman during a wedding.

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ is a story about identities, according to Shekhar.

Read more: Sajal Aly shares photos with Jemima Goldsmith

“It’s about cultural clashes, and it’s a comedy, but it’s also about hiding behind an identity, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism.” He told Variety last year, “It’s a rom-com, but it’s predicated on this underlying premise of people assuming identities out of fear of marginalisation.”

