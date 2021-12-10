Jessie J wrote a heartfelt message for miscarriage victims: ‘I am aching’

Jessie J, the award-winning singer and songwriter, recently touched hearts with an impassioned social media post about the overpowering blues that come with a miscarriage.

The artist posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a black-and-white video of a sombre performance.

The note began by describing the first few seconds of her trauma and read, “I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told.”

“I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.“

“I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought.“

“I must turn this into an inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that’s who I am right? Truth is, I just needed to fucking cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob. But at the time I was alone. I hadn’t processed anything. Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show.“