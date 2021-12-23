‘John Wick 4’: release postponed to 2023
Lionsgate confirmed on social media that John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, will not be released until 2023.
On Wednesday, Lionsgate took to Twitter to share a preview for the upcoming picture, as well as the news that the release date had been pushed back until March 24, 2023.
Be seeing you. 3.24.23. pic.twitter.com/7r9KKjEhSC
— John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) December 22, 2021
The fourth movie of the Reeves-led franchise was originally scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. But, is postponed due to the ongoing Coivd-19 epidemic.
Chad Stahelski is the director of the film. While, Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and others will star in it.
Read more: WATCH: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer is out now, see first look of Keanu Reeves as Neo
Chapter 3-Parabellum, when released in 2019, gained $327,281,779 at the worldwide box office for unversed.
The fans of the franchise will have to wait a little longer to see the film in theatres. But, at least Reeves is returning in The Matrix Resurrection.
Read more: Priyanka Chopra admits Keanu Reeves is ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’
