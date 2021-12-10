Watch Video: Junaid Khan Lifts up Mansha Pasha into his Arms

The 19th edition of amazing and successful bridal couture week is here. This year the 28 leading brands, top-notch designers, booming retailing brands are manifesting their latest bridal collections.

During the show Junaid Khan lifted Mansha Pasha into his arms and Mansha was all smiled. The wedding season is on and these designers are really providing us with great attire to make our events even more colorful.

The first song of Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, “Kahay Dil Jidhar,” has been released and fans are already hooked on it. The film by Wijdaan will be released on December 17th, 2021, nationwide.

The upcoming film is directed by Jalal Uddin Roomi and produced by Kamran Bari.

Kahay Dil Jidhar’s title song has been sung by Kamran Bari, Waqas Qadir Sheikh, and Atif Ali.

Check out the song here:

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Mansha Pasha as a tough journalist and news anchor, who is prepared to go to any length to expose powerful people and have a beneficial impact on society.

On the other hand, Junaid Khan as Sheheryar played the character of a brave police officer.