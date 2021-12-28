Kanye West got a house right across his ex Kim Kardashian

It’s one thing to have an ex and another if that ex is rich. If he is rich he could play the move of buying a house right in front of yours to see you every day. That is what Kanye West did when he brought the house in front of Kim, but not necessarily to win her back!

West, also known as ‘Ye,’ bought the house across the street from Kardashian’s Calabasas’ home, where she resides with the couple’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in order to be closer to his children.

“Having a property near the kids made perfect sense for him.” He bought it as soon as it went on the market in early December, and escrow completed just before Christmas,” a person close to the couple told the magazine.

West “plans to take down and rebuild” the current residence, according to the insider, because the 1-acre land is “ideal to be transformed into whatever he dreams up.”

“It will take time to secure licenses and blueprints,” the insider noted, “and he won’t be able to live there for a while.” But he’s enthused about it, and the kids are as well.”