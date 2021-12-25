Kareena Kapoor steps out for Christmas lunch with family after her covid recovery

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, was clicked by the paparazzi along with her husband and two little munchkins.

The fans and netizens were much delighted to see the family reunited after Kareena Kapoor fully recovered from COVID-19.

The cute family arrived for the annual Christmas lunch at the actress’s uncle Kunal Kapoor’s home.

Kareena was seen in a black T-shirt and brown tan pants. Saif wore a blue shirt with blue pants while Taimur wore a pink kurta with white pyjamas.

The Jab We Met star held baby Jeh in her arms and he was seen in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Take A Look:

On the other hand, after recovering from COVID this week, Kareena Kapoor extended thankfulness to everyone who supported her during the difficult days.

The actress also shared that Saif was staying at a hotel while she was quarantining at home.

The diva tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier in 2021. However, they had faced a lot of flak on social media over the names of their kids.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released in 2022.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19