Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19
Kareena Kapoor’s Omicron test report came negative. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), she attended a party with her friends earlier this month and tested positive for the coronavirus.
Apart from Kareena, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus.
Through Instgaram stories, the Good Newwz actress kept her fans updated from her quarantine days.
It is to be noted that Kareena Kapoor Khan was diagnosed with Corona this week, after that she quarantined herself.
After being diagnosed with Corona, all his family members and loved ones were tested for Corona, which turned out negative.
