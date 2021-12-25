Kate Middleton stuns audience with piano performance on Christmas eve

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made her musical debut and surprised the audience at a community carol service at Westminster Abbey with her piano playing skills.

Middleton took a breath away from the audience with her dazzling performance along with British singer-songwriter Tom Walker.

The whole magic was created during the broadcast of ‘Royal Carols: Together At Christmas’ which the duchess had hosted for the people who supported their communities during the Covid pandemic.

“I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to the camera, but she completely nailed it”, said Walker.

A clip of the duchess performing with Walker on his Christmas song, 'For Those Who Can't Be Here', has been posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page.