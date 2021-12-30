Katharine McPhee hits back at trolls attacking her husband
Former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee Foster defended her husband, David Foster on Wednesday after he was harassed online for praising his wife on social media.
David Foster had posted a picture of Katharine in a bikini with the caption “What baby!”.
The keyboard warriors ridiculed Katharine for gaining weight and David for publishing the photo.
In response, Katharine claps back at trolls in a lengthy note to a photo she shared on Instagram.
Take a look:
“Ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol. I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.
View this post on Instagram
I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate. byyeeee.”
