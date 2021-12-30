Katharine McPhee hits back at trolls attacking her husband

Former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee Foster defended her husband, David Foster on Wednesday after he was harassed online for praising his wife on social media.

David Foster had posted a picture of Katharine in a bikini with the caption “What baby!”.

The keyboard warriors ridiculed Katharine for gaining weight and David for publishing the photo.

In response, Katharine claps back at trolls in a lengthy note to a photo she shared on Instagram.

Take a look: