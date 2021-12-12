Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Mehandi Pics: | PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Mehandi Pics: | PHOTOS

12th Dec, 2021. 05:12 pm
Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Pics: After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. As per the report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.

Katrina Kaid and Vicky Kaushal shared photos of having great time with her family and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal at her Mehandi

While sharing the pics on social media, Vicky-Katrina decided on to share the same caption that read, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! 🕺🏽💃✨”.

 

 

