Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Host Reception For Their Bollywood Friends

After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. As per the report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.

According to India media reports, the newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai next week, Bollywood stars are all set to grace the event. According to a source, Katrina nd Vicky will throw the party for Bollywood friends in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their wedding and published photos from the event after weeks of speculation about the lavish celebrations.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Many of their industry friends, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on social media.