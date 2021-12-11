Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Pics: Haldi Ceremony | PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Pics: After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. As per the report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.

Katrina Kaid and Vicky Kaushal shared photos of having great time with her family and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal at her haldi ceremony.

They wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.(Thankful. Patience. Happiness)”

In the photos, we can see a completely smitten Katrina and Vicky smothering each other with Haldi and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier the couple shared the beautiful wedding pictures, they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”