Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who look gorgeous without makeup

Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who look gorgeous without makeup

These actresses have embraced their natural beauty and look perfect even when they aren’t wearing makeup.

Bollywood actresses, like to go natural and manage to appear stunning despite their flaws.

Take a look

Deepika Padukone will always be a queen, make-up or no make-up.

With her delightful nature, this long-legged stunner is a queen who rules the heart. The actress is confident in her own skin and openly flaunts her natural beauty.