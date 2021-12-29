Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who look gorgeous without makeup

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 02:22 am
Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who look gorgeous without makeup

These actresses have embraced their natural beauty and look perfect even when they aren’t wearing makeup.

Bollywood actresses, like to go natural and manage to appear stunning despite their flaws.

Take a look

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will always be a queen, make-up or no make-up.
With her delightful nature, this long-legged stunner is a queen who rules the heart. The actress is confident in her own skin and openly flaunts her natural beauty.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif appears to be in good shape.
Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has never been photographed wearing heavy makeup, indicating that she does not require it. Katrina embodies everything a woman desires: bright, youthful skin and a figure to die for.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a boss when it comes to owning her shortcomings!
Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress, has always embraced her shortcomings, and we like her for it. She recently published a selfie of herself without make-up on Instagram, and the snap quickly went viral. PeeCee’s style, we must say, simply dominates our hearts!

Kareena Kapoor

‘Mein apni favourite hoon,’ Kareena Kapoor Khan says.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has beautiful skin, hair, and a fantastic physique. Bebo, on the other hand, does not appear to care about her make-up and is frequently spotted without it, looking even more stunning.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can compete with the best actresses in the world.
Alia’s skin is constantly glowing and fresh. Alia, being a carefree millenia, doesn’t worry much about make-up.

Read More

22 mins ago
Photo: Selena Gomez finally revealed her new tattoo

Selena Gomez's personal tattoo artist gives us the first sneak peek at...
30 mins ago
Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

Selena Gomez confessed that she is a fan of BTS during a...
43 mins ago
Viral Video: Ankita Lokhande Dancing to ‘Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi’ With Injured Foot

Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video...
51 mins ago
Viral Video: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw on Mumbai Streets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whose fans scream for a glimpse of him,...
60 mins ago
Kim Kardashian shares mysterious message amid split from Kanye West

In the wake of breakup from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian teased...
1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's are now officially divorced after 10 years...