Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal share a warm hug on Christmas eve

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal treated their fans with a glimpse of the Christmas celebration as the couple shared a heartwarming picture on this occasion.

Both Vicky and Katrina posted a snap on their social media handles that showed the celebrity couple standing next to the well-lit Christmas tree and sharing a warm hug.

The couple, dressed in their festive attire, posed for the camera to leave their fans in awe. While the actor did not look at the camera, Katrina displayed a super cute bright smile.

As soon as the photo went viral, fans bombarded the adorable picture with heart emoticons and lovely prayers for them.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from her first Christmas celebrations with hubby.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the headline ever since the reports of their wedding began to circulate all over the internet.

They both remained tight-lipped about their wedding for months but made the official announcement soon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 09 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actress has also announced a new project on Christmas morning. The actor will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film.

