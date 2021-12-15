Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Throw Wedding Reception Date Revealed

As reported by India Media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have planned their wedding reception for December 20 at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. The couple has already sent the invites for the party and has personally asked a few people to block the date from their busy schedule.

Katrina and Vicky are planning to host a grand reception despite Coronavirus threat in Mumbai. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date.

Big names of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan among others are expected to attend the reception. Further, considering the threat of the Omicron virus in mind, the guests have been asked to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them while attending the party. Watch this space for all the latest updates on VicKat’s party!