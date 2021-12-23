Katrina Kaif visits her in-laws first time after marriage, see picture
Katrina Kaif appears to be thoroughly enjoying her married life as she fulfills her daughter-in-law’s duties. The diva was recently spotted outside her husband, Vicky Kaushal’s, parents’ home in Andheri, Mumbai.
The paparazzi account released images of newlywed Katrina on Monday, and this time the Sooryavanshi star was sighted sporting a sweater and traditional red choodas (bangles), which stole the hearts.
Read more: Post-wedding: Katrina Kaif writes a sentimental post for her sisters
The 39-year-old actress covered her face with a black mask. Her hair was kept loose and open, and she wore black sunglasses to match her ensemble.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9 al0ng with family members.
