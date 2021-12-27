Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan with much love on his birthday
As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Monday), he has been showered with immense love on social media. Not just the fans but a number of fellow celebs also extended sweet birthday greetings for him.
However, joining them, actress Katrina Kaif also posted a throwback picture with Salman Khan and wrote heartwarming words filled with love to wish him.
Taking to her Instagram story, the newlywed star shared a monochromatic picture alongside the Kick actor. In the caption, she wished him the best in life and lauded him for the person that you are.
She wrote, “@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have be with you forever” along with a white heart emoticon. However, Katrina’s post for Khan also came with a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker.
To note Salman Khan introduced Kaif in the Bollywood industry as they were rumoured to be dating for years and also provided ample support throughout.
However, their relationship could not stand any longer and ended in Katrina breaking up with Salman over text messages.
They have also shared screens together in Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger
The popular celebrity duo will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Tiger 3.
Moreover, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with talented actor Vicky Kaushal on December 09 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.
