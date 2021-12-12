Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves at her Mehandi Ceremoney steals the spotlight

Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves at her Mehandi Ceremoney : After several months of speculations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally tied the knot in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The beautiful couple had invited family members and close friends for their wedding and it was an intimate affair. The couple have even planned out their wedding reception which will take place in Mumbai. As per the report, the Mumbai reception will take place next week. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared photos of having great time with her family and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal at her Mehandi

While sharing the pics on social media, Vicky-Katrina decided on to share the same caption that read, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! 🕺🏽💃✨”.

The couple, was joined by families for a vibrant outdoor affair, lived the night to the fullest as they danced to the beats of rejuvenating music. In one of the photos shared by the newlyweds, Vicky is spotted serenading Katrina as he goes down on one knee with a flower in his hand.