Katrina Kaif’s wedding bangles has 6-7 secret messenger doves

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stepped into their new journey after their luxurious wedding, which was held yesterday December 9 in presence of close friends and family at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan. Their royal wedding followed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding pictures left fans and celebrities amazed, but Katrina’s wedding bangles (kaleeras) caught everyone’s attention, which featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from the bride herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. The beautiful bride wore it ahead of her ‘chooda‘.

Take a look:

The couple has announced their wedding on their official Instgaram handle. Now the newlywed couple is returning to Mumbai after their luxurious wedding. We can’t take our eyes off the newlywed’s pictures.