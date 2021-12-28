Keanu Reeves feels there will be no sequel to The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix franchise’s fourth installment is presently playing in theatres all around the world. In the midst of it all, the main actor Keanu Reeves spilled the beans on another Matrix movie.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Keanu Reeves revealed that The Matrix Resurrections will not be followed by another film.

The 57-year-old actor said, “I don’t believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

To which Keanu’s co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add a word of caution to Keanu’s dismissal. “We thought that about this one too,” she added.

In response, Keanu said that if Lana Wachowski did indeed do a fifth Matrix film and ‘invited’ him, he would gladly be a part of it. “If she invites us again- I’m sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I’m in,” said Keanu.

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and two Indian actors, Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli, star in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski.