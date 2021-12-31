Khloe Kardashian welcomes the new year, taking a dig at Tristan Thompson

New year’s wishes are in full swing, everyone especially the celebrities are taking to their social media handles and reminiscing the year 2021 whilst greeting the new.

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to ring in the new year with her daughter True, despite cheating allegations against her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

On the night of the new year, Khloe turned to Instagram to post a thought-provoking message, stating, “There are going to be really painful times in your life that will transform your entire universe in a matter of minutes.”

The star said, “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.”

“But don’t go out and pretend to be someone you’re not,” she added. If you have to, cry-scream. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving,” she said, adding a heart emoji to the mix.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, was previously said to have welcomed a kid with another woman during his reconciliation with her.