Khushi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her bedroom

In a new Instagram post, Khushi Kapoor showed off her bedroom to her fans. When the bedroom was captured in the photo, Khushi was wearing a brown bodycon dress.

There were four distinct parts in the photo that was uploaded on Sunday. Khushi has chosen to make her own environment uncluttered and basic.

A bed was put in the middle of the room, with exquisite carvings on the headboard and beneath the mattress. A bedside table that matched the bed was also seen.

Her bed was covered in dingy white linens, with a similar, strewn blanket on top. Her bed was adjacent to her kitchen cabinets. Carvings were also present on the chocolate brown wooden doors. The cupboards, on the other hand, were a lot easier to work on than the bed.

Khushi’s shoe collection can be seen at the far end of the image. She had a full cupboard dedicated to her shoes, with the top shelf devoted just to her high heels. In the backdrop, Khushi’s pet dog could be seen. The flooring of the room was made of wood.