Khushi Kapoor sizzles in crop top, plaid skirt in sun kissed PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor always manages to steal the show with her style. From slaying in gorgeous dresses to nailing ethnic looks, Khushi seems to be quite aware of the trends and often ends up impressing netizens with her looks. Khushi dropped a photos on social media and shelled out style goals once again.

Khushi took to Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos in a chic look. Khushi can be seen clad in a white crop top with a pink plaid skirt. However, Janhvi wanted to spend time with her sister and wrote, “All those extra minutes you could have spent with me instead.”

Khushi is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, she will be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archies comic into a film.