Khushi Kapoor sizzles in crop top, plaid skirt in sun kissed PICS

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 10:15 pm
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor sizzles in crop top, plaid skirt in sun kissed PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor always manages to steal the show with her style. From slaying in gorgeous dresses to nailing ethnic looks, Khushi seems to be quite aware of the trends and often ends up impressing netizens with her looks. Khushi dropped a photos on social media and shelled out style goals once again.

Khushi took to Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos in a chic look. Khushi can be seen clad in a white crop top with a pink plaid skirt.  However, Janhvi wanted to spend time with her sister and wrote, “All those extra minutes you could have spent with me instead.”

 

 

Khushi is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, she will be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archies comic into a film.

Read More

1 hour ago
Nora Fatehi's bold photo shoot in eye-catching red dress goes viral

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has amazing quality of serving red-carpet-ready fashion moments...
3 hours ago
Look out - Here Comes the Spider-Man

If the best time to read about Spider-Man is just before the...
3 hours ago

Hashim Nadeem’s play continues to garner attention with its near-perfect execution A...
3 hours ago
Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back ghost, fan and saviors!

With newer cast members, Ghostbusters: Afterlife breathes life in a franchise ‘that...
3 hours ago
Moola Chotok - The iconic dreamland

Moola Chotok is a paradise hidden in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Although most of...
3 hours ago
Pakistani media and its racial biases

Looking back on the trajectory of Pakistani media and fashion industry, there’s...