Kim Kardashian ‘does not want’ Kanye West at family Christmas celebration
Kim Kardashian is reportedly refusing to attend the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party because she and Kanye West “can barely be in the same room together.”
This claim was made public by insiders during an interview with The Sun, who were cited as saying, “Kim wants things to be amicable with Kanye. He is the father of her children, but she has completely moved on, and he hasn’t.“
Furthermore, with her desire to bring her new flame to the celebration, the source stated that it would be easier on Kim if Kanye declined the invitation she puts out.
The same source went on to state, “Kanye is welcome at the Christmas Eve party because he’s family and she is focused on co-parenting, but she doesn’t want a scene.”
“Kim would rather him not attend, she doesn’t get along with him at the moment and they can barely be in the same room together.”
She knows it’s going to be awkward if Pete is also there, she doesn’t really want them to be at the same party. Kim desperately wants Pete around for the holidays. Her whole family loved him and he’s put a smile back on her face. She is hoping Kanye comes to his senses because for her the marriage ended a long time ago, and she just wants to get on with her life.”
