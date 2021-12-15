Kim Kardashian passes Baby Bar Law exam at fourth attempt
The well-known American TV star Kim Kardashian has cleared baby bar law exams. She is a step closer to her dream of becoming a lawyer in the state of California.
The star took to her Instagram handle and announced that she cleared the exams at the fourth attempt, she captioned, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!,” Kardashian wrote, alongside an image of herself in a bright blue dress, looking into a mirror.”
“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” the post reads. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”
Kardashian said she was suffering from Covid-19 during her first attempt to pass the exam, she added, “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”
She said, “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”
She referred to her late father and penned, “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”
“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!” She wrote.
