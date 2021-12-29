Kim Kardashian shares mysterious message amid split from Kanye West

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 01:26 am
Kim Kardashian

In the wake of breakup from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian teased followers with a cryptic message.
The 41-year-old American TV star has left a strange letter for the ‘Stronger’ rapper weeks after filing for divorce.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram Story to offer a message about being able to develop as she embarks on a new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.
Kim wrote: ‘A man won’t know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him.’
Kim ex added: ‘Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER.’
Kanye’s ex continued: ‘Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it’s happening to help your GROW.’


Kardashian has been married to 44-year-old Kanye West Since 2014. North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are their four children.

