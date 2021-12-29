Kim Kardashian shares mysterious message amid split from Kanye West

In the wake of breakup from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian teased followers with a cryptic message.

The 41-year-old American TV star has left a strange letter for the ‘Stronger’ rapper weeks after filing for divorce.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram Story to offer a message about being able to develop as she embarks on a new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.

Kim wrote: ‘A man won’t know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him.’

Kim ex added: ‘Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER.’

Kanye’s ex continued: ‘Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it’s happening to help your GROW.’



Kardashian has been married to 44-year-old Kanye West Since 2014. North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are their four children.