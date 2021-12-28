Kim Kardashian’s mother gave her THIS expensive Christmas gift
Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her and her siblings’ Christmas gift from mom Kris Jenner on her Instagram Story on Monday.
Jenner went all out for Christmas this year, gifting each of her six children a bespoke Moke electric car. In the midst of it all, the SKIMS creator displayed the costly holiday gifts: brand-new electric cars in a variety of colours such as pink, yellow, orange, and others.
“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure, “Khloé and I got the pink ones!” Kim said in an Instagram Story.
