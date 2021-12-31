KL Rahul shares a glimpse of his precious moments of 2021 and Athiya Shetty is a part of it; WATCH
Today marks the last day of 2021. As we enter the New Year with new hopes celebs are sharing their 2021 moments on different Instagram handles.
Cricketer KL Rahul also joined the trend. He took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he shared his 2021 moments and gave his fans a sight of the entire year.
He captioned the video: “Thank you 2021”
In the video, actress Athiya Shetty is seen. Both have been rumored to be dating for a long time. They had endured silence about their relationship.
In recent times, KL Rahul took social media by storm when he made his relationship official on Athiya’s birthday.
In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday my heart”. The actress responded to the post with a heart and a world emoticon.
