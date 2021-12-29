Komal Baig looks oh-so-stunning at her valima ceremony; take a look!

Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig tied the knot in a glittering ceremony in August this year and the couple looked oh-so-beautiful together.

The pictures and videos from the exuberant wedding function left netizens swooning. The pictures have gone viral due to incredible decor, fun dances and some very emotional moments of Komal Baig and her husband Salem.

Baig has tied the knot to a Dubai-based blogger Salem. The couple had their Nikkah at Faisal Mosque and then a gorgeous daytime event.

However, the couple is taking our breaths away as they look lovely at their valima ceremony taking place today in Islamabad. The clips from their reception are doing rounds all over the internet.

Komal is seen donning a peechish-pink ensemble with a subtle nude makeup look, minimal jewellery and a stunning hairdo. While Salem vaunted his grace in a formal getup donning a navy blue suit attire.

Take a look:

Also Read: Aima Baig hosts an extravagant wedding ceremony for Komal Baig

In August, Komal Baig’s wedding festivities have been the talk of the town with glamorous outfits and her handsome hubby.

The internet was ablaze with her Baraat pictures and needless to say, the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Komal looked ethereal in a traditional red and gold bridal outfit, with the groom donning a black sherwani.