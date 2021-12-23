Komal Iqbal shares video of husband’s birthday celebration

Gone are the times when PDA was not appreciated, nowadays couples tend to swoon each other with the best they can give. Such is the case with Kompal Iqbal and her husband on his birthday.

Kompal Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model who is just starting out. While many people are familiar with Kompal because of her older sister, Sumbul Iqbal. While she too has established her name in the entertainment industry all by herself.

The actress is exceptionally talented, having appeared in dramas like Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah, Janay Kyun, Inteha, Shehrnaz, and several others. Kompal Iqbal wedded Shumail in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony in June 2021. The event drew a large number of well-known showbiz personalities.

Kompal Iqbal recently shared a gorgeous video from her husband’s birthday event on her own Instagram account. The video shows the couple enjoying an intimate birthday celebration. With a delicious-looking white birthday cake and a gorgeous red and white flower banquet.

Even the ambiance looks surreal with a pink background and white, golden and purple balloons. The couple looks gorgeous together with Kompal wearing a light pink dress and a floral jacket and the husband wearing a baby pink tee with a black jacket and blue jeans.

The actress has even shared all the details with us regarding the cake, place, and flowers in another post.

