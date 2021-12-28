Kubra Khan shares a special message on Dananeer birthday
The ‘Pawri’ horahe hai girl who made it to news through her viral video on social media, social media blogger and influencer Dananeer Mobeer, recently celebrated her star-studded birthday bash.
Dananeer celebrated her birthday with a style on Dec. 27 with by her co-stars Syra Yousuf and Yumna Zaidi and others as she celebrated her big day.
The famous face of TV and films, actress Kubra Khan took to her Instagram and wished ‘pawri’ girl in a loving note.
In the note, the actress wrote, “Meri Choti Aur Pyari Geena, Happy Birthday my little bundle of talent packed chota gunda. Before going to the sets of Sinf I never though I’d end up getting along with someone so much that ima gain a a little sister. I loves you so much my little soldier. I cannot wait for everyone to see and fall in love with the colours and smiles you bring to everyone!”
Concluding her post, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay starlet quipped, saying, “P.s. Sorry I couldn’t make it last night .. Im literally saath Samandar paar.. or maybe 6.. I don’t know I need to count.. or check the map or somin..”
