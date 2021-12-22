Lily Collins, Ashley discuss the difficulties about Emily in Paris Season 2

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are poised to return for a second season, this time with even more fashion aspirations to offer.

Although it appears that great fashion comes with tremendous responsibility, it wasn’t easy for Lily and Ashley to reclaim their characters’ beautiful aspects after spending a year at home during the pandemic.

Also, While it’s fun to see Lily and Ashley wear some of the most stylish ensembles on the show, it was a very different situation for them behind the scenes.

Speaking about the same, Lily said, “We had gotten very used to being comfortable and it was an adjustment. Especially playing two characters where fashion is so important to them. It was a welcome delight to get to dress up again but it definitely made me appreciate comfort more.”

Recalling the filming of a party scene that required their characters to stay in their decked up avatars for long, Ashley Park added, “Oh yeah, it was an adjustment. both of us hadn’t worn high heels for a year and Emily and Mindy only wear stilettos. It’s so funny because we love dressing up and it was so fun to be able to do that. I remember some of those shoots especially the party ones when we’re up all night and also it was very cold outside for a lot of the exteriors, we’d be like ‘Oh my gosh. How do you stay in a dress for this long? It’s so crazy.'”