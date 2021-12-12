Lollywood stars react to Katrina and Vicky’s extravagant wedding

Lollywood stars react to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s extravagant wedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially tied the knot on Thursday at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur with family members and close friends on December 9.
Aside from a slew of Indian celebs, Pakistani celebrities were quick to show their joy and excitement over the Vicky and Katrina wedding by commenting on and liking their wedding pictures.
Read more: Katrina Kaif Look and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Pics: Haldi Ceremony | PHOTOS
Ayeza Khan, Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Komal Aziz, Nadia Hussain, Sana Javed, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Ayesha Omar, singer Aima Baig, and actor Azfar Rehman are at the top of the list of those who send love and best wishes to the newlywed Bollywood couple.
According to the report, the couple has even planned their wedding reception, which will take place in Mumbai. While the invites have gone out to guests for the reception, we are eagerly waiting to see the entire fraternity of Bollywood under one roof now.
