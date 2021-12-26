Madonna stuns fans with her killer dance moves
Madonna flaunted her ageless beauty and tiny waist in sophisticated attire as she posted her new sizzling images on Christmas.
The ‘Like a Virgin‘ hitmaker turned to Instagram to share another set of odd images to awe her followers, displaying her ageless beauty while posing in a range of daring poses.
The 63-year-old singer captions her pictures: “Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! Can you tell how proud I am?“
View this post on Instagram
The pop star’s fans reacted quickly to the photo, one wrote, “Wow beautiful fantastic Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family.“
“Merry Christmas Queen, you’re fantastic,” said another. “Wow gorgeous incredible merry Christmas Maddy,” wrote a third.
