Mahershala Ali finally made his lead debut with ‘Swan Song’.

Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, has finally found the ideal project to launch his career as a lead actor in a feature picture.

Ali, who won Oscars for his supporting performances in “Green Book” and “Moonlight,” stars in “Swan Song,” a new drama that debuted on Apple TV+ on December 17.

“You’re always looking for good material, whether you’re leading or supporting or in an ensemble,” Ali added. “And especially as a black actor rising up in this business, if you see yourself a certain way and want to be of a certain ilk, you might be stuck in these tiny strange nooks if you’re not cautious.”

“Swan Song” is set in the not-too-distant future and tells the story of a terminally ill man who is given the opportunity to duplicate himself in order to spare his family the grief of his death.

While it appears to be high-tech, co-star Naomie Harris clarified that it is not a science fiction film.

“I believe it comes down to love in the end.” “It’s an ode to true love, not the glorified version of love, but actual deep, profound love,” Harris explained.