Mahira Khan celebrates 37th birthday
The stunning Mahirah Khan turned 37 this year and celebrated her birthday in an intimate party at home with some close friends and family members.
Actress Ayesha Omar took to her Instagram to share the birthday video with fans and wished the birthday girl the happiest one.
The video shows Khan cutting the cake with her only son Azlan in a simple birthday celebration.
The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress has been ruling thousands of hearts for many years and is one of the beloved Pakistani actresses.
Khan also earned fame with her inspiring performance in a Bollywood movie alongside the star actor Shahrukh Khan.
She stepped into the industry as a VJ but then slowly carved her way into the drama and then film industry and is now one of the most sought actresses of the time.
